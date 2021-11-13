6×6 Theater 06: “Eternals,” “The French Dispatch,” and “Last Night in Soho”

0 0

After a week off, Tim and Will are back with another batch of movies. This week they talk about Wes Anderson’s journalism anthology as well as Edgar Wright’s horror movie that centers around a murder that took place in the middle of the 1960’s club scene.Later, Tim is joined by Assistant News Editor Andrea Mendez to talk about the 26th installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe: “Eternals”



Time Codes:

Intros: 0:00:00-0:01:00

The French Dispatch: 0:01:00-0:14:48

Last Night In Soho: 0:14:48-0:39:46

Eternals: 0:39:46-1:19:22

Outro: 1:19:22-1:21:23

