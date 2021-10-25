Riverside City College gets temporary LGBTQIA2+ Resource Center

By Sean Ryan

The LGBTQ+ Association for Success and Equity (LASSE) and the LGBTQIA2+ Resource Center have put together a series of events throughout the month of October in honor of LGBTQ history month.

Some of these events include an LGBTQIA2+ town hall virtual event on Oct. 25 and a community meet and greet Oct. 27.

These events are much more than just gatherings, they are providing much needed services to the students on campus such as housing, food, clothing and a safe space on campus.

The LGBTQ+ community now has that safe space for students to connect with peers and get information about programs and resources on and off campus in the Martin Luther King Building Room 104. Students can stop by in person the first and third Wednesday of the month from 1-3 p.m. or they can attend via Zoom the second and fourth Wednesday at the same time.

For over 20 years the LGBTQ+ community has been making space for itself starting with the Sexuality & Gender Acceptance (SAGA) club in the ’90s. During the early 2000s, LGBTQ+ members teamed up and started ALLY training for employees throughout Riverside Community College District.

All of this allows for an environment where administrators, employees and students can focus on education, support and advocacy.

Students looking to gain additional educational support or even personal support from faculty and staff can look into the LASSE mentor program. This year RCC hosted the first ever lavender graduation through the mentor program.For more information on upcoming events or for information on how to get involved contact LASSE co-chairs Al Weyant-Forbes at allan.weyant-forbes@rcc.edu or D. Brown at deborah.brown@rcc.edu.

