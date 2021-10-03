6×6 Theater 01: Dear Evan Hansen, Clairevoyant, The Guilty

Click here to listen on Anchor.

This week, Tim reviews a comedy mockumentary called “Clarievoyant” and Will discusses a tense Netflix 911 thriller: “The Guilty”

Then, Gogo joins Tim in the studio to talk about the Hollywood adaptation of the hit Broadway musical “Dear Evan Hansen.”

Content/Trigger Warnings: Suicide, Depression, Anxiety, Emotional Manipulation

This Week’s Movies

Clairevoyant (Included with Amazon Prime)

The Guilty (Requires a Netflix Subscription)

Dear Evan Hansen is playing exclusively in theaters.

Timecodes:

0:00-1:00 Intros

1:00-3:43 “Clairevoyant”

3:43-9:07 “The Guilty”

9:07-39:00 “Dear Evan Hansen”

39:00-42:00 Outro

