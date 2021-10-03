6×6 Theater 01: Dear Evan Hansen, Clairevoyant, The Guilty

This week, Tim reviews a comedy mockumentary called “Clarievoyant” and Will discusses a tense Netflix 911 thriller: “The Guilty”
Then, Gogo joins Tim in the studio to talk about the Hollywood adaptation of the hit Broadway musical “Dear Evan Hansen.”
Content/Trigger Warnings: Suicide, Depression, Anxiety, Emotional Manipulation
This Week’s Movies
Clairevoyant (Included with Amazon Prime)
The Guilty (Requires a Netflix Subscription)
Dear Evan Hansen is playing exclusively in theaters.
Timecodes:
0:00-1:00 Intros
1:00-3:43 “Clairevoyant”
3:43-9:07 “The Guilty”
9:07-39:00 “Dear Evan Hansen”
39:00-42:00 Outro
