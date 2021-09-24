Viewpoints vol. 100, issue no. 2

Our first fully-staffed issue is out!

Our second issue this term includes vaccination deadline updates for Riverside Community College District, tips on how to succeed in your classes, memorials for both 9/11 and a local soldier who lost his life in Kabul, managing editor Daniel Hernandez’s second History of Viewpoints column and the revival of our Features and Arts & Entertainment sections.

We encourage you to read these stories on our website and on issuu.com, or pick up a print copy from any of the orange news racks at RCC!

