Sept. 11 memorials throughout the Coachella Valley (Gallery)

A memorial honoring the 343 firefighters and thousands of others who lost their lives at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and on U.S. Flight 93 Sept. 11, 2001, was unveiled at the newest Cathedral City Fire Station Sept. 11, 2021, the 20-year anniversary of the terrorist attack on the United States. The 12-foot-tall memorial that now stands at the base of the American flag at Fire State 411, was designed by Cathedral City Fire Capt. Corey Goddard and fabricated by Jason Carlin. “Over the last 20 years and continuing today, no person that perished on that fateful day will be erased from the memory of time and will always be remembered here in the Cathedral City,” Goddard said. (Joyce Nugent | Viewpoints)

A C-47 Sky Train returns to the Palm Springs Air Museum after flying over 26 fire stations in the Coachella Valley on Sept 11 to commemorate the anniversary of 9/11. The aircraft carries flags honoring local service personnel lost as a result of the Global War on Terrorism and Gold Star families. (Joyce Nugent | Viewpoints)

Retired Palm Springs Fire Engineer Roland Cook shares his experience of Ground Zero with the Palm Springs community who came out to remember the 343 firefighters, 60 police officers and others who died during a terrorist attack on the United States. Cook and his rescue dog Bautz were called to Ground Zero to help in the search and recovery process of what remained of the World Trade Center. The memorial was held on Sept. 11, the 20th year anniversary of the attack, at the Palm Springs Fire Station 2 in Palm Springs. Behind Cook is an oversized steel cutout sculpture that portrays six firefighters carrying a stretcher covered with an American flag, as is the way a deceased firefighter’s remains were removed from Ground Zero. “For those who remember 9/11, it serves as a reminder of the sacrifice of the firemen and other first responders,” Cook said. (Joyce Nugent | Viewpoints)

Ryan Backus of the Palms Springs Fire Department, Station 1 in downtown Palm Springs entertains his young daughter, Nela Backus while friends and family listen to the speakers during a memorial ceremony at Palm Springs Fire Station 2, Sept. 11, 2021. (Joyce Nugent | Viewpoints)

Palm Springs Police Capt. Michael Kovaleff lifts his son Cash over the crowd on his shoulders so he can witness the 20th anniversary commemoration at Palm Springs Fire Station 2 on Sept. 11. Master of Ceremonies, Palm Springs Fire Department Engineer Mark Chavez described the events of September 22, 2001 for those who are too young to remember. (Joyce Nugent | Viewpoints)

The Fire Department Honor Guard opened the 9/11 day of remembrance at 9:11 a.m. held at Palm Springs Fire Station 2 Saturday, Sept 11, 2021. While remembering those that lost their lives during the terrorist attack on the United States, Saturday was also a celebration of the first responders from California who were on hand at Ground Zero to assist with search and rescue, including 60 firefighters from Riverside County as well as six local firefighters. “We remember all the heroes of that day.” Palm Springs Fire Department Deputy Chief Jason Loya. (Joyce Nugent | Viewpoints)

At Fire Station 411, during the unveiling ceremony of the new 9/11 memorial, firefighters, families, friends, and the greater Cathedral City community bow with sadness and in remembrance of the nearly 3,000 people who died in Manhattan, at the Pentagon and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The moment of silence was observed at 8:46 a.m., which corresponds with the East Coast time that American Airlines flight 11 hit the first tower. (Joyce Nugent | Viewpoints)

Mayor Pro Tem Ernesto Gutierrez led the gathered Cathedral City community at Fire Station 411 in the pledge of allegiance as they remember those who lost their lives on the anniversary of the September 11, 2001 tragedy. Gutierrez was part of the team that dedicated the new “Never Forgotten,” “Always Remembered” memorial Sept. 11, 2021. (Joyce Nugent | Viewpoints)

A sign that hangs in the Palm Springs Fire Department Station 2 serves as an ever present reminder to “Never Forget” the horror of 9/11 when four planes were hijacked by terrorist affiliated with al Qaeda and flew American Airlines Flight 11 into the North Tower of the World Trade Center, United Airlines Flight 175 into the South Tower of the World Trade Center, American Airlines flight 77 into the Pentagon, and caused United Airlines Flight 93 to crash in southern Pennsylvania after a struggle onboard between hijackers and courageous passengers. In all 2,977 people were killed, more than 6,000 others were injured. We will never forget. (Joyce Nugent | Viewpoints)

In a permanent exhibit at the Palm Springs Fire Department Station 2 in honor of the first responders at 9/11 hangs an etching. At the center is a search dog with his left paw half-raised in action and the ghostly wreckage of one of the World Trade towers behind him. The dog, Bautz, belonged to PSDF Station 2 Fire Engineer Roland Cook. As Joe Wertheimer, the artist explains, “Cook and Bautz, who was one of the best search and rescue dogs in the country, were on a plane literally the day after 9/11 heading to New York – they went from Palm Springs right into the pile at Ground Zero.” The etching is “a tribute to Bautz, who passed away a number of years ago, and the connection with PSDF Station 2,” he says. (Joyce Nugent | Viewpoints)

By Joyce Nugent

Coachella Valley communities held commemorative events to honor those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Twenty years ago, on that Tuesday morning in September, extremists linked with the Islamic group al-Qaeda hijacked four airplanes and attacked multiple structures in the United States.

Two planes destroyed the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, a third plane hit the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. The fourth plane was brought down by the hijackers in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania when courageous passengers fought to prevent the plane from reaching its target in Washington, D.C.

Almost 3,000 people were killed during the 9/11 terrorist attacks. That figure includes 343 firefighters and paramedics, 23 New York City police officers and 37 Port Authority police officers.

That story echoed throughout the entire Coachella Valley at numerous events this Sept. 11, held at fire stations, parks and an air museum.

In Palm Springs at Fire Station 2, the ceremony began at 9:11 a.m.

In addition to remembering those that lost their lives during the terrorist attack, the day was also a celebration of the first responders from California who were present at Ground Zero to assist with search and rescue missions, including 60 firefighters from Riverside County as well as six local firefighters.

“We remember all the heroes of that day,” Palm Springs Fire Department Deputy Chief Jason Loya said.

A 9/11 memorial sculpture was unveiled by the Cathedral City Council, Cathedral City Public Arts Commission and Cathedral City Fire Department in a ceremony that concluded with a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. to coincide with the time American Airlines Flight 11 crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

The city of Indio gave away 300 small trees in honor of the victims of 9/11 and Marine Cpl. Hunter Lopez, who was killed in Kabul, Afghanistan.

“Planting these trees will eventually provide shade, a beautiful canopy around our city and a generational legacy in Hunter’s honor,” Indio Mayor Elaine Holmes said in a prepared statement.

“In addition, it’s a small way we can recognize the significance of the 20-year anniversary of the 9/11 attacks and the many sacrifices made by our troops since that time.”

Multiple World War II warplanes from the Palm Springs Air Museum flew over 26 fire stations in the valley and High Desert. The aircraft carried the American flags honoring local military personnel who lost their lives in the Global War on Terrorism.

As the sunset and the day of remembrance came to a close, City Council Member Kathleen Fitzpatrick issued a call to action at a candlelight vigil in La Quinta.“Right after the attack on our country, we were at our best. We saw beyond our differences and unified in one vision,” Fitzpatrick said. “Let’s go forward from now and be worthy of the sacrifices of those families that were left behind. Let’s honor the heroism and courage of the first responders who lost their lives and those that are still suffering. Let’s be our best selves again, willing to do what’s right, working together for the benefit of all Americans.”