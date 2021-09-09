RCC Women’s Volleyball Extend Win-Streak to Three Games (Gallery)

By Jesus Coronel
The Riverside City College women’s volleyball team won their third consecutive game of the season against Cerro Coso Community College 3-0 on Sep. 9.
The win propels their record to three wins and three losses for the season.
The first two sets were both dominated by RCC as they retained all the momentum and were all in sync throughout the match.
During the third set, Cerro Coso was up by 11 points and it looked like the home team was going to lose the set. However, outside hitters Maggie Aburto and Jessica Lepe led an 11 point rally and helped RCC come back and win the set and the match 26-24.
Aburto and Lepe each earned career high kills with 16 and 7 kills respectively.
Setters Hailey Gray and Chloe Christelman both recorded 10+ assists, with Gray getting 10 while Christelman had 15 assists, which is her career-high.
The next game will be at home against Victor Valley College on Sep. 15.