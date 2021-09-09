RCC Women’s Volleyball Extend Win-Streak to Three Games (Gallery)

Keeley Hober, middle blocker, leaps to strike the ball down toward the Cerro Coso defenders on Aug. 9. (Daniel Hernandez | Viewpoints)

Maya Diaz, opposite hitter, strikes the ball toward Anaya Rodriguez, outside hitter during the second match on Sept. 9. (Daniel Hernandez | Viewpoints)

Keeley Hober and Rachel Harris, middle blockers, work together to defend against the opponent’s hit on Sept. 9. (Daniel Hernandez | Viewpoints)

Clara Lowden, head coach, speaks to the Riverside City College women’s volleyball team after winning the first match of the game on Sept. 9. (Daniel Hernandez | Viewpoints)

Hailey Gray, setter, serves the ball to the Cerro Coso team during the first match on Sept. 9. (Daniel Hernandez | Viewpoints)

By Jesus Coronel

The Riverside City College women’s volleyball team won their third consecutive game of the season against Cerro Coso Community College 3-0 on Sep. 9.

The win propels their record to three wins and three losses for the season.

The first two sets were both dominated by RCC as they retained all the momentum and were all in sync throughout the match.

During the third set, Cerro Coso was up by 11 points and it looked like the home team was going to lose the set. However, outside hitters Maggie Aburto and Jessica Lepe led an 11 point rally and helped RCC come back and win the set and the match 26-24.

Aburto and Lepe each earned career high kills with 16 and 7 kills respectively.

Setters Hailey Gray and Chloe Christelman both recorded 10+ assists, with Gray getting 10 while Christelman had 15 assists, which is her career-high.

The next game will be at home against Victor Valley College on Sep. 15.