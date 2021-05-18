Associated Students of Riverside City College to hold special election

By Leo Cabral

The Associated Students of Riverside City College Supreme Court decided to hold a special election for president and vice president starting with an open forum May 24 from 12-1 p.m.

The public forum will take place over Zoom and Instagram Live.

According to its bylaws, a special election is necessary because not enough votes were cast to constitute a proper election. A minimum of 100 votes is required for a viable election.

Unopposed ASRCC presidential candidate Albert Jaramillo and his running mate Tristin Morales received a total of 40 votes.

Jaramillo and Morales will appear on the ballot again, and any students interested in running for the presidency will be considered write-ins.

ASRCC will offer an application for those interested that will be open for five school days, starting May 17 and closing May 21 at 5 p.m.

Candidates will campaign from now until the end of the election. Students can vote from May 25-27 via Survey Monkey.

Write-ins must fill out the proper paperwork and attend a candidate meeting May 20 from 12-1 p.m. For more information contact Deborah Hall at deborah.hall@rcc.edu, Megan Bottoms at megan.bottoms@rcc.edu or Tristin Morales at asrcc.supremecourt@rcc.edu.

