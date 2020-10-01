Slide Show: Snow Fire scorches near Palm Springs

The Snow Fire was ignited by a burning vehicle at around 2:30 pm Sept. 17.
By 7:30 pm the quick moving blaze had grown to 1,200 acres and evacuations were ordered for the small community of Snow Creek near Palm Springs.
The fire ballooned to 2,500 acres by Sept. 18. An evacuation order was issued for the Windy Point area.
The over 100-degree temperatures and gusts of up to 30 mph challenged over 200 firefighters, two helicopters and four air tankers.
“Air tankers are painting a red retardant line completely around the higher elevation to keep it boxed in so it doesn’t move forward downward into the Highway 111 corridor,” Cal Fire Captain Fernando Herrera told KESQ on Sept. 18.
The fire consumed 6,013 acres before the weekend was over and was only 20% contained.
Officials announced Sept. 23 that they expect full containment of the Snow Fire to by October 1. The fire crews protected 450 homes and the evacuation orders were lifted.