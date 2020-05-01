Chrissy Teigen resurfaces banana nut bread recipe

By Silda Martinez

You know what bananas are good for? Banana nut bread! It’s superior to all bread loafs and it might even just be easiest to bake.

I’ve experimented with plenty of banana nut bread recipes, but one that took the trophy was Chrissy Teigen’s and uncle Mike’s famous banana bread recipe. My family couldn’t get enough of it.

Teigen released her recipe to thousands of fans via Twitter in 2017. It was so popular that it resurfaced on Twitter on February 10, whenTeigen brought the tweet back and mentioned that a great way to spend quarantine was baking some delicious banana bread.

Seeing the recipe return and having nothing else to do during these times, I decided to give the recipe a go.

When I baked the banana bread it came out moist and fluffy. It bursted with flavors of dark chocolate, coconut and of course banana.

The recipe begins with a list of ingredients you will need to gather. Two ingredients I was very surprised to see were boxes of vanilla instant pudding mix and unsweetened shredded coconut. I’ve never encountered both ingredients in a banana bread recipe but boy was I missing out.

Now, I first started off by preheating the oven to 325℉ after I greased and put flour around my Bundt pan. Then I started to mix the wet ingredients in a bowl, smashing 6 bananas adding 4 eggs and ⅔ cup of canola oil. Teigen makes it very clear in her tweet you need 6 bananas under NO circumstances will you use less.

In a separate bowl I missed the dry ingredients, 2 cups of flour, 2 cups of sugar, 1 box of vanilla instant pudding mix, 1 teaspoon of baking soda, and 1½ teaspoons of kosher salt. After I combined wet and dry ingredients, in the words of Ms. Teigen “combine gently.” As I mixed I began to put in the chocolate chunks and shredded coconut I desired.

Lastly I put my mix in the bundt pan and let it bake in the oven for about 55 to 60 minutes, at random times I would check the bread by inserting a toothpick until it came out clean.

Now came the best part, taking out the banana bread once it was baked and letting it cool to serve. Let me tell you as it was baking it smelled delicious. I couldn’t wait until it was finally time to try it. Took my first bite after serving it and the first thing that came to mind was delicious!

I was extremely happy with my results, and happy with my decision overall to try and make this recipe. The entire time I baked I had so much fun, my sister was even helping me throughout the process.

Times can be a little hard and extremely boring during quarantine but a fun way to make the time pass by is definitely baking. I recommend getting in that kitchen and trying to make any recipe that calls your attention!

Who knows, maybe you’ll end up on Chef’s Table after quarantine.