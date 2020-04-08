Video Review: Bad Bunny’s ‘Yo Perreo Sola’

By Silda Martinez

Puerto Rican Latin trap artist Bad Bunny has lightened up the quarantine with a jaw dropping surprise. A new video was released (insert date) for his song “Yo Perreo Sola,” which translates to “I Twerk Alone.”

The drop of his new album “YHLQMDLG” was not enough. Bad Bunny treated his fans with an iconic Drag Queen performance in the new video.

The video, directed by himself and electronic dance artist Stilz, opens up with Bad Bunny dressed in a sexy tight red leather skirt suit and some red thigh high boot heels. He begins to dance seductively looking towards the camera. We see a crowd of shirtless men crawling toward him begging for his attention and desiring to dance with him.

As if that is not iconic enough, further in the video he is dressed in a tight Hot Cheeto maxi dress, with makeup, long luscious hair and even breasts. He begins to dance on himself, the female version dancing on the male version of himself because, as the song says, “I twerk alone.”

Talk about a queen!

This music video is not just about Bad Bunny being a drag queen icon and showing off his queen moves. He intended for a bigger message to get across.

Bad Bunny had made a statement that he wanted this video and song to support women wanting to dance alone and feel safe doing it. Giving that sense of freedom back to women, although it should never have been taken away to begin with.

In a Rolling Stone interview March 7, Bad Bunny said the song’s hook, “Antes tú me picheas/ Ahora yo picheo/ Antes tú no querías/ Ahora yo no quiero/ Yo perreo sola,” is meant to be sung by a woman because it does not mean the same if a man sings it. But he claimed he still feels like that woman at times, which he clearly showed us in the video.

This video screams gender equality and women’s empowerment. Bad Bunny has never been a fan of gender social norms nor the typical macho male and expresses his beliefs on a new level in this music video. He makes it clear he is not afraid to speak out despite what others may think of him.

Bad Bunny is no stranger when it comes to fighting for LGBTQIA+. On an appearance on The Jimmy Fallon show, February 27th , he does a performance wearing a shirt with the words ,”Mataron a alexa, No a un hombre con falda.” translating to, “ They killed alexa, not a man in a skirt.” This performance coming after Puerto Rico headlines based on a video of Alexa being murdered after harassments towards her being transgender. Bad Bunny has always been one to be vocal about the issues happening in Puerto Rico.

The video ends with a sexual harassment announcement , “ Si no quiere Baillr contigo, respeta. Ella perrea sola,” which translates to, “ If she doesn’t want to dance with you, respect her. She twerks alone.” It is a bold message.

Aside from the video being so flamboyant and entertaining, it is clear Bad Bunny sought to incorporate a sense of seriousness for the messages he wanted to get across. From women’s safety and power to LGBTQ+ equality.

How could he not be considered an iconic artist after this masterpiece of a music video? He stands by his beliefs and is proud of the ways he incorporates them within his music, despite the backlash he may get. I have to stand by an artist like a Bad Bunny.

All I will say is, “yo perreo sola!”