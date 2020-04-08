Riverside City College student Claudia Lucrey, 29, dies in crash

By Saida Maalin

Claudia Cloud Lucrey, a beloved leader, friend and all around inspiration for many at Riverside City College passed away in a motorcycle collision March 10. She was 29 years old.

Lucrey was the vice president of the Sexuality and Gender Acceptance Club for two semesters.

Her partner of two years, Gabriela Mena, who is also a SAGA member and someone Lucrey considered family, remembered Claudia’s uplifting nature.

“Claudia would encourage people that no matter how others see you, whether it’s family, closest friends or partner, that you shouldn’t stop being yourself because one day one person will come along who does accept you for you,” Mena said.

An email was sent out March 12 by RCC President Gregory Anderson addressing the news of Lucrey’s passing.

“A powerful advocate for LGBTQIA rights and equality, Claudia was a valuable member of the RCC community,” Anderson said in the email. “She touched the lives of many around her.”

The crash was reported at 9:25 p.m on Northbound Interstate 215 north of Cactus Avenue in Riverside.

According to the Riverside County Coroner’s press release, Lucrey passed away at 9:40 p.m. The crash is still under investigation.

Friends and family gathered at Pierce Brothers Crestlawn Chapel in Riverside for the memorial service March 23. Due to COVID-19, many close friends were unable to attend the funeral service. Group size was limited to 10 people per room.

“If I had to define unity at school, Claudia and her friends brought it within her group and campus,” said Angel Contreras, president of the Associated Students of Riverside City College.

Contreras quoted novelist Richard Bach because it reminded him of Claudia.

“The bond that links your true family is not one of blood, but of respect and joy in each other’s life,” Contreras said, “Claudia was joy in people’s lives, she respected everyone and was the sunflower that everyone loved.”

Family history never stopped Lucrey from being a good person to people she met. She was loved by all her peers and offered her assistance in any way as a SAGA club leader.

“She was always kind even if people took her for granted,” Mena said.“She helped a lot of people in our club with things they wouldn’t trust in telling someone else.”

Mena said members of the RCC community will hold a memorial in Lucrey’s honor when campus reopens. A gofundme account was created to help with memorial costs and is still open for donations.