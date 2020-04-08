April 9 News Briefs

By Erik Galicia

Face covering ordered

Riverside County Public Health Officer Cameron Kaiser ordered everyone to stay home unless absolutely necessary and to cover their faces when outside, effective April 5. The public gatherings ban does not apply to essential businesses. The face covering order does apply to essential workers.

Appropriate face coverings include bandanas, scarves or any other closed clothing, according to the Riverside city website. Because the healthcare industry is experiencing a shortage of masks, residents are being told to refrain from purchasing medical-grade masks.

“Now we change from saying that you should to saying that you must,” Kaiser stated on the city website.

Police seek public cooperation

Local police have been given the authority to enforce COVID-19 orders as necessary, but Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco asked for voluntary public compliance.

“We will not be setting up any type of police state and this is not a declaration of martial law in Riverside County,” Bianco said on the agency’s Facebook page.

Bianco said responding to violations would interfere with emergency services and urged residents not to call 911 for potential violations. He assured that deputies will not be stopping vehicles or pedestrians for enforcement but urged the use of common sense for the sake of public health.

Mental Health Services

Riverside City College Student Health and Psychological Services have set up TeleMental health counseling through Zoom. To schedule an appointment, send your full name, student ID and phone number to kevin.wurtz@rcc.edu. Wurtz, the RCC mental health supervisor, will respond with digital consent forms and available appointment times.

Additional information is available on RCC’s website.