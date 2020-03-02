News Brief: Bond Measure A

By Erik Galicia

The Riverside Community College District’s proposed Measure A, which seeks $715 million for improvements around the district, will be decided by local voters tomorrow.

According to the district’s website, Measure A’s general provisions include:

Replacing substandard roofs, plumbing and electrical systems

Improving access for disabled students

Modernizing classrooms, career training facilities and science labs to make way for “state of the art” science courses

Expanding veterans’ centers at all three colleges

Improving safety and security systems such as lighting, cameras, communication systems, fire alarms and smoke detectors

“Measure A would cost property owners approximately two cents per $100 of assessed value, which is less than $50 per year for the typical homeowner,” the district’s website states.

According to the district, independent audits, an oversight committee and a detailed project list will ensure accountability for taxpayer dollars.

The measure needs a 55% voter approval to pass.