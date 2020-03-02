News Brief: Bond Measure A

By Erik Galicia

The Riverside Community College District’s proposed Measure A, which seeks $715 million for improvements around the district, will be decided by local voters tomorrow.

According to the district’s website, Measure A’s general provisions include:

  • Replacing substandard roofs, plumbing and electrical systems
  • Improving access for disabled students
  • Modernizing classrooms, career training facilities and science labs to make way for “state of the art” science courses
  • Expanding veterans’ centers at all three colleges
  • Improving safety and security systems such as lighting, cameras, communication systems, fire alarms and smoke detectors

“Measure A would cost property owners approximately two cents per $100 of assessed value, which is less than $50 per year for the typical homeowner,” the district’s website states.

According to the district, independent audits, an oversight committee and a detailed project list will ensure accountability for taxpayer dollars.

The measure needs a 55% voter approval to pass.

