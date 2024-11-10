Opinion: Donald Trump’s presidency will threaten the rights of many across the U.S.

Donald Trump winning the 2024 Presidential election presents an uncertain future, not just for the people of the United States but people around the world.

With Trump claiming he will enact mass deportation and cut the department of education with ties to Project 2025, many people are worried about what the future is going to look like with Trump as president.

Trump says he wants to have the ”largest deportation operation in American history.”

”Side effects of a policy that restricts immigration and deports undocumented people likely would be upward pressures on labor costs and a detrimental effect on the nation’s potential economic growth rate,” states economists Jay Bryson and Michael Pugliese from Wells Fargo.

When Florida passed a law that cracked down on immigration, their economy was significantly impacted. Forbes reported that Florida lost more than $12 billion in one year due to the loss of labor. If Trump were to enact his “largest deportation operation,” the U.S. economy would suffer.

While a mass deportation would threaten the U.S. economy, Trump also threatens the U.S. education system.

“I say it all the time, I’m dying to get back to do this. We will ultimately eliminate the federal Department of Education,” said Trump.

In a conversation on X with Elon Musk, Trump claimed that the U.S. had a terrible education system and was ranked one of the lowest out of developed countries. This is his reasoning behind wanting to cut the federal Department of Education. A recent international test proved Trump’s claims wrong.

Cutting the federal Department of Education would leave those living in impoverished communities vulnerable. Title I funds that provide funding to schools in impoverished communities would be cut and the students at those schools will suffer the consequences.

Higher Education is also being threatened.

The Department of Education is responsible for distributing $39 billion in Pell Grants and scholarships to low-income college students. Without support from the Department of Education, college will become inaccessible for low-income students.

Despite Trump’s attempts to distance himself from the infamous Project 2025, cutting the federal Department of Education is a key talking point in the document.

“Federal education policy should be limited and, ultimately, the federal Department of Education should be eliminated,” said Lindsey M. Burke in the Project 2025 document.

Trump’s plan to cut the federal Department of Education shows he has ties to Project 2025 and wants to abandon the people living in impoverished communities. Trump also claimed that he doesn’t know who is behind Project 2025, but six of his former cabinet members helped author or contributed to it.

These are not Trump’s only ties to Project 2025.

In Trump’s first term as President, he imposed a “domestic gag rule” which prohibited clinics that receive Title X funds from providing their patients information about abortion.

“The Title X program plays a major role in providing family planning services and closely related preventive health services, particularly to younger women who live at or near the federal poverty level,” says the National Library of Medicine.

In 2016, Trump stated,” I’ll appoint Supreme Court Justices to overturn Roe v. Wade.”

Roe V. Wade was overturned in 2022 in a 5-4 decision, three of the justices that voted in support of overturning Roe V. Wade were appointed by Trump.

Trump significantly decreasing access to abortion and reproductive rights across the U.S. aligns with Project 2025’s plans. Both the House of Representatives and the Senate are controlled by the Republican party, and with Trump as president the conditions for Project 2025 to come to fruition have never been more real.

Trump’s presidency presents a lot of threats for the U.S’s future, and the rights of many are at stake.