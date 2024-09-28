LHSS celebrates culture, diversity and aid for all students

The Language Humanities Social Sciences Engagement Center held a gathering for Hispanic Heritage Month with an array of students and staff on Sept. 17. Reminding us to take advantage of the centers on campus and to provide spaces where everyone feels free to commemorate their heritage.

This center is located at the Music Building, Room 104 and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

LHSS EC Faculty Coordinator Doris Namala is a history instructor determined to guide students on their educational path.

“There’s a line between academic success and feeling seen while having those resources so you are not doing this on your own,” she said.

The LHSS ensures the acknowledgement of all cultures, creating inclusivity for all students and staff. “It feels like we should’ve reached a place where we don’t have to create structures to make sure that that is happening, but we still have to,” Namala said .

Past institutions were White male predominant where many cultures were dismissed. The Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects the right of honoring cultures in schools.

“We’re celebrating tradition right now with Independence day but other traditions we are actively trying to dismantle,” she said.

Elizabeth Villegas, Rising Scholars Student Support Service Coordinator is a bilingual second generation immigrant. Hispanic Independence means “recognizing the struggles our people went through,” she said

Sophomore Camilla Alvarado is also a second generation immigrant trying to make her parents proud. Advancement in the school system has allowed the celebration of her own differences, she said.

Educational Advisor Tony Ortiz was a former Riverside City College student when Engagement Centers were not yet established. “When I was a student at RCC we didn’t have places to hang out. It was literally the parking lot or just some place on campus like a bench,” he said

The objective was to create a space where students can form relationships with fellow students and faculty. As well as providing a collaborative space where students can meet with a counselor or professor, use computers, print, study or grab a snack.

This has seen to be fulfilled with over 1,000 students that have visited the center since the start of the semester, said Ortiz.

“There are 9 engagement centers on campus, each one is a front door,” he said.

The LHSS is not limited to any specific major or culture. All students are on the path of completion. “Your history, your identity, your culture is welcome here,” said Ortiz.

LHSS Educational Advisor Doug Johnson has helped many students by providing services like blue books and even secure housing. “RCC is super large, you can get lost among the crowd. But here you can come here and feel like you’re a part of something,” he said.