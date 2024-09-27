Families, students and more come together to represent Chicano culture

“Many students love it, and people look forward to this event,” vice president of the Associated Students of Riverside City College Anna Karen Carbajal said. The Low-Rider Car show, hosted by ASRCC, is now in its fifth year with organizers continually making improvements to make each one memorable.

Tony Ortiz, an educational advisor, said Chicano history is at the heart of the event. “The educational component has been getting better. We used to have just images of lowriders, but now we’re incorporating the history of Chicanos, which gave birth to this culture,” Ortiz said.

As the event grows each year, more students participate. Angel Barrel, co-president of the Music Industry Club, said this was the club’s first time managing music and sound for a school event. Club members noted that music plays a significant role in culture with member Nova Acosta creating a playlist filled with popular Latino music.

Student leaders play a crucial role in the success of the event, but cars and families also bring it together. Patricia Florez, a Riverside local who brought their 1953 Ford Crestline to the event said “I’ll never miss it, I’ll come every year.”This is now her third year participating. Florez shared that her brother was into lowriding, and she now passes on her love for cars to her daughter and grandchildren.

Students also actively participate in the event. Mary Valencia, president of the Student Parent Club and owner of a 1964 Chevy Bel Air Wagon, said, “I love it. It gives me a chance to be who I am.”

“I feel represented,” said student Cindy Peña. “Instead of ignoring it, they’re honoring it. Students like me are being represented.”

Each year, ASRCC strives to improve its events. “We try to advertise as much as possible. No matter where you’re included or what your major is, you’ll know about the event,” Carbajal said. She added that promoting the event was a key focus this year, hoping more advertisements would lead to greater student engagement.

The lowrider show represents community, culture, and leadership here at RCC. With an excellent response from the students, faculty, and staff, the event aims to thrive in future years and continue celebrating Chicano culture here at the college.