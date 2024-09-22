Riverside Raincross District Promotes Sustainable Fashion

Gallery • 5 Photos Jennifer Cardona-Leon Karen Taylor, a garden designer and educator, sets up her In Bloom shop at The Raincross District selling seeds, plants, floral decorations and anything you might need to start a garden.

Raincross District owner, Ana Brown promotes sustainable shopping in Downtown Riverside providing a space for vendors, local artists and events. The marketplace began in 2021 to help vendors “revive their businesses at our prime downtown location,” Brown said.

The Raincross District is located at 35583 Market St., open from 12-8 p.m., and a new second location is located at 3770 Orange St.

With costs of brick and mortar stores starting at $1,000 to $10,000, it is difficult for sellers to stay open. The Raincross District has provided a space for sellers to sustainably maintain their business and gain more traction.

Brown’s goal for the marketplace was to make second-hand shopping accessible to all with “changes in consumerism and awareness of product origination,” she said. This led to local partnerships with pop-up events like the Goodies Night Market, catering to the youth in the college area.

“The statistic is that 68% of every dollar spent in small business stays in the community,” Brown said.

Daniel Beck, a vendor owner, designed his own brand Praying Rabbit. He chose the Raincross District due to its location and welcoming space.

“I can restock inventory, talk to the owner, meet new people and make more sales overall. It’s definitely helped with cash flow and business dramatically,” Beck said.

Events are not only limited to fashion but live music, yoga classes and open mic nights. “It’s their own space to express themselves. Everyone comes in, and they do it differently, and you are able to walk around and see that. It inspires other people,” Raincross District employee Talia Ron said.

Events are posted on Instagram and the Raincross District website. The commerce allowed for diversity where art is showcased for free throughout the store, many of which are tactile from murals to collages.

“I love that it’s local. Everything local should stay alive,” Brown’s friend Carlotta Maggie said.

Customers and tourists come in “to hang out, not just to shop,” Brown said.