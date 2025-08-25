Official lineup for 2025-26 Riverside City College sports

In a printed version of this article, Viewpoints placed the description of a baseball photo under a photo depicting a football game.



The correct caption is “Offensive lineman Simion Maiava taking direction during the 2024-25 football season.”

After wrapping up Riverside City College’s 2024-25 season with faculty recognition and redemption opportunities, Viewpoints has compiled a recap of the Tiger’s highlights, and some RCC teams who will be competing in the fall.

Football:

A new era begins for the Riverside City College football team with new head coach Kevin Craft. Expecting big shoes to fill, he is taking over for his father and Riverside Sports Hall of Fame coach Tom Craft.

The Tigers’ 2024 season would come to an end after losing to Mt. San Antonio College in the Southern California Football Associationvie Championship game. After averaging a conference high 53.9 points and 578.8 yards per game, RCC looks to have the best offense in the Orange Empire Conference this upcoming season.

With a strong returning roster and a new head coach, the Tigers look to make a statement when they open the season on August 30th against Long Beach College.

Men’s Water Polo:

The RCC men’s water polo team looks for a bounce-back season after a lackluster year. The Tigers started the year off winning eight of the first eleven games. However, after the rest of the season spiralled out of control, they finished with a record of 13-16. They are led by head coach Jason Northcott, who is entering his 10th season. The Tigers look to integrate returning experience with fresh talent to create a more balanced and potent unit this year. They will open up the season against Diablo Valley in the Merced North South Tournament.

Women’s Water Polo:

The RCC women’s water polo team enters this upcoming season looking to build off of last year’s successes. The Tigers finished last year going 31-5 and also claimed their second straight Orange Empire Conference championship. They are led by head coach Doug Finfrock, who is entering his 12th year at RCC. Several key players return while integrating new talent to help strengthen offense and defense. The team is known for its strong teamwork and ability to execute under pressure. They hope to make it three straight OEC championships and make an opening game statement when they play against San Joaquin Delta on Sept. 18.

Men’s Cross Country:

The men’s cross country looks to make a new impression this season after ending the season finishing fifth place at the 3C2A State Championship. The team is led by 19-year head coach Jim McCarron. McCarron is the most winning coach in RCC’s history, winning eight state titles and 29 conference championships. The Tigers showed their dominance in the Orange Empire Conference, claiming their 13th conference title in 15 years during the 2024 season. Track and field return with a mix of experienced runners and promising newcomers who bring depth to their roster. The team is known for its disciplined running and ability to push through challenging courses. They open the year on Aug. 29 at the Redlands Invitationals, looking to set the tone for the races ahead.

Women’s Cross Country:

The women’s cross country team heads into the 2025 season looking to build on the progress they made last year. In 2024, the Tigers showed constant improvement across their races, highlighted by their performance at the OEC Championships when they finished in 3rd place. They followed that effort with a strong showing at the SoCal Championship. They finished fourth and showed their place among the top teams in the region. They are led by 15-year head coach Damien Smith. With several runners returning and bringing championship meet experience, RCC looks to make another championship run.

Women’s Volleyball:

Women’s volleyball wrapped their last season up with high spirits after setting a new record for most OEC wins in a season and finishing with a 17-10 overall mark, the most wins since 2016. Now retired, Clara Lowden was named the Coach of the Year and six Tigers picked up all-conference honors. Players Dani Luna and Riley Chaffee ended the postseason with honorable mention distinctions. The female tigers start the 2025 season on August 22 at Santa Monica College. Seniors Keira Isgar from Phelan and Riley Chaffee from Riverside will be returning to the team.