The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Viewpoints
The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Viewpoints
The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Viewpoints
Categories:

Official lineup for 2025-26 Riverside City College sports

Ethan Aguilera, Staff Writer
August 23, 2025
Mac Wilson
Offensive Line Simion Maiava taking direction during the 2024-25 football season

In a printed version of this article, Viewpoints placed the description of a baseball photo under a photo depicting a football game.

The correct caption is “Offensive lineman Simion Maiava taking direction during the 2024-25 football season.”

After wrapping up Riverside City College’s 2024-25 season with faculty recognition and redemption opportunities, Viewpoints has compiled a recap of the Tiger’s highlights, and some RCC teams who will be competing in the fall.

Football:

A new era begins for the Riverside City College football team with new head coach Kevin Craft. Expecting big shoes to fill, he is taking over for his father and Riverside Sports Hall of Fame coach Tom Craft. 

 The Tigers’ 2024 season would come to an end after losing to Mt. San Antonio College in the Southern California Football Associationvie Championship game. After averaging a conference high 53.9 points and 578.8 yards per game, RCC looks to have the best offense in the Orange Empire Conference this upcoming season.  

With a strong returning roster and a new head coach, the Tigers look to make a statement when they open the season on August 30th against Long Beach College. 

Men’s Water Polo:

The RCC men’s water polo team looks for a bounce-back season after a lackluster year.  The Tigers started the year off winning eight of the first eleven games.  However, after the rest of the season spiralled out of control, they finished with a record of 13-16.  They are led by head coach Jason Northcott, who is entering his 10th season.  The Tigers look to integrate returning experience with fresh talent to create a more balanced and potent unit this year.  They will open up the season against Diablo Valley in the Merced North South Tournament. 

Women’s Water Polo:

The RCC women’s water polo team enters this upcoming season looking to build off of last year’s successes. The Tigers finished last year going 31-5 and also claimed their second straight Orange Empire Conference championship. They are led by head coach Doug Finfrock, who is entering his 12th year at RCC.  Several key players return while integrating new talent to help strengthen offense and defense. The team is known for its strong teamwork and ability to execute under pressure. They hope to make it three straight OEC championships and make an opening game statement when they play against San Joaquin Delta on Sept. 18.  

Men’s Cross Country:

The men’s cross country looks to make a new impression  this season after ending the season finishing fifth place at the 3C2A State Championship. The team is led by 19-year head coach Jim McCarron. McCarron is the most winning coach in RCC’s history, winning eight state titles and 29 conference championships. The Tigers showed their dominance in the Orange Empire Conference, claiming their 13th conference title in 15 years during the 2024 season.  Track and field return with a mix of experienced runners and promising newcomers who bring depth to their roster.  The team is known for its disciplined running and ability to push through challenging courses.  They open the year on Aug. 29 at the Redlands Invitationals, looking to set the tone for the races ahead.  

Women’s Cross Country:

The women’s cross country team heads into the 2025 season looking to build on the progress they made last year. In 2024, the Tigers showed constant improvement across their races, highlighted by their performance at the OEC Championships when they finished in 3rd place. They followed that effort with a strong showing at the SoCal Championship. They finished fourth and showed their place among the top teams in the region. They are led by 15-year head coach Damien Smith. With several runners returning and bringing championship meet experience, RCC looks to make another championship run.  

Women’s Volleyball:

Women’s volleyball wrapped their last season up with high spirits after setting a new record for most OEC wins in a season and finishing with a 17-10 overall mark, the most wins since 2016. Now retired, Clara Lowden was named the Coach of the Year and six Tigers picked up all-conference honors. Players Dani Luna and Riley Chaffee ended the postseason with honorable mention distinctions. The female tigers start the 2025 season on August 22 at Santa Monica College. Seniors Keira Isgar from Phelan and Riley Chaffee from Riverside will be returning to the team.

 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to Viewpoints

Your donation will support the student journalists of Riverside City College. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Football
A legacy continues, Kevin Craft expected to be the next Riverside City College head football coach, pending Board approval
A legacy continues, Kevin Craft expected to be the next Riverside City College head football coach, pending Board approval
Riverside City College former head football coach, Tom Craft gives his speech after induction into the Riverside Sport Hall of Fame at Dale E. and Sarah Ann Fowler Events Center at California Baptist University on May 5.
Riverside City College football coach Tom Craft inducted into the Riverside Sport Hall of Fame
The master and his craft: Tom Craft
The master and his craft: Tom Craft
Riverside City College head football coach, Tom Craft, gathers the football team to discuss their Oct. 26 win against Southwestern College at Wheelock Stadium.
Riverside City College head football coach Tom Craft announces retirement
Riverside City College offensive line, Kapeliele Hausia, lifts up running back, Devyne Pearson, to celebrate a touchdown at Hilmer Lodge Stadium Dec. 7.
Riverside City College football loses heartbreaker in SCFA Championship
Riverside City College football players Doughlas Teluma, an offensive line, and Jackson Owens, a wide receiver, celebrate a touchdown as they leave the field during the Nov. 30 playoff game against San Diego Mesa College at Wheelock Stadium.
Riverside City College football mounts miraculous comeback, wins first round of SCFA playoffs
More in Men's Baseball
Riverside City College athlete Isaiah Butler stands atop the podium after taking first place in the discus event at the 3C2A state championships at Bulldog Stadium at the College of San Mateo.
Riverside City College men's track and field wins eighth state championship
Riverside City College hitter Marcus Moyer strikes out to end the Tigers' season as Palomar College celebrates advancing to the 3C2A regional finals at Bob Vetter Field on May 10.
Riverside City College baseball swept by Palomar in 3C2A super regional
Riverside City College third baseman Eddie Alfaro celebrates with teammates in dug out after scoring a run to take the lead against Antelope Valley College at Evans Sports Complex on May 3.
Riverside City College baseball sweeps Antelope Valley to advance to 3C2A Super Regional
Riverside City College players take a moment to smile before the start of their May 1 practice at Evans Sports Complex
‘We’re here to win and take state’: Riverside City College baseball postseason preview
Riverside City College pitcher Evan Stratton (left) celebrates with catcher Marcus Moyer after completing the save in the Tigers' 4-2 win over Santa Ana College on April 24 at Evans Sports Complex
Riverside City College baseball clinches second-place finish in Orange Empire Conference
Riverside City College second baseman Darin Osterloh slides into third base during a game against Orange Coast College at Evans Sports Complex on April 11.
A 17-run explosion leads Riverside City College baseball to a series victory
More in Men's Sports
Riverside City College tennis player Charalampos Plataniotis hits the ball back toward the Irvine Valley College player April 19 at the Riverside City College tennis courts.
Riverside City College struggle early, fall to Irvine Valley in SoCal Regional Tennis Championship
Tigers Cap Off Dominant Season with Dominant Win over Orange Coast College
Tigers Cap Off Dominant Season with Dominant Win over Orange Coast College
Buba Heidler, (left) Darin Osterloh, Parker Sobiesiak and Alex Gamez take the field for Riverside City College's game against Fullerton College on April 5 at Evans Sports Complex.
Midseason Column: Can Riverside City College baseball win its first Orange Empire Conference title?
Riverside City College catcher Ian Nguyen (11) delivers the Tigers signature "chop" celebration after his RBI double against Fullerton College at Evans Sports Complex on April 1.
Riverside City College baseball opens Fullerton series on top
Riverside City College men's tennis dominate Fullerton College in 9-0 shutout
Riverside City College men's tennis dominate Fullerton College in 9-0 shutout
From left to right front row, Eddie Alfaro, 5, Bubba Heidler 1, Marc DiCarlo, 30, Riki Kubota, 37, Riverside City College players celebrate after winning the March 17 game against Golden West College at Evans Sport Complex.
Riverside City College baseball washes away Golden West, takes series
About the Contributors
Ethan Aguilera, Sports Editor
Mac Wilson
Mac Wilson, Photography Editor
Mac Wilson is a first-year student majoring in journalism. She joined Viewpoint Fall 2024 as an assistant editor for photography.
Donate to Viewpoints