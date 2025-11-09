Riverside City College passing game excels in win over San Diego Mesa

The Tigers ended the regular season with authority, defeating the San Diego Mesa Olympians 65-27 on Nov. 8.

Freshman quarterback Bryan Wilson led the Tigers’ offense, throwing for 503 yards and five touchdowns in the victory. The win caps off Kevin Craft’s first season as head coach, son of former head coach Tom Craft, as he continues to build his program.

After kicking off to start the game, the Tigers took an early lead when Wilson connected with freshman running back Kayvion Sibley for a 21-yard touchdown. Timothy Tynan added a 26-yard field goal to make it 10-0, setting the tone for Riverside’s offensive showcase.

The Olympians answered back with a 32-yard touchdown from Quarterback Reggie Johnson to wide receiver Aleonte Logan, but the Tigers quickly regained momentum. Tynan’s second field goal of the day pushed the lead to 13-7 before Wilson found sophomore wide receiver Dominic Cox for a 31-yard touchdown and tight end Hector Garcia for a 53-yard touchdown, giving RCC a 27–7 advantage. The Olympians added a short rushing score before the half, but Tynan’s third field goal put the Tigers up 30-14 at halftime.

“Today was one of the more complete games we’ve played together as a team,” Wilson said.

“That was a really chippy team, and they were trying to get under our skin, but the guys stayed focused,” Craft said.

The Tiger offense continued its dominance in the third quarter as sophomore Kiyel Tyler pushed in a one-yard rushing touchdown. The Olympians began to cut into the deficit with a one-yard rush of their own, but Wilson added a four-yard rush, and a 38-yard pass downfield to sophomore wide receiver Ross Nickson III, putting Riverside ahead 51-21. Wilson added, “It feels good to see everyone making plays and executing together.

“He’s (Bryan Wilson) gotten better every day, and he’s improved every game,” Craft said. “The whole offensive line helps him, and the running game really helps him.”

Sophomore quarterback Jared Doolittle took over during the fourth quarter, for the first time since Oct. 25 game and kept the momentum going.

He found sophomore tight end Beau Bruins for a touchdown, then later launched a huge 75-yard touchdown to sophomore Brandon Raysor, which was the nail in the coffin for the Olympians. The Tiger defense held strong, and the offence continued to move the ball efficiently. The Tigers won the game with a final score of 65-27.

The Tigers’ win capped the regular season on a high note, finishing strong despite the season’s many ups and downs.

While the potential opponent and date for a bowl game are yet to be known, Riverside looks to carry this momentum into the postseason, whenever and wherever it may come. “We had some growing pains, but overall, we did really well and got better every week,” Wilson said.