Riverside City College football team runs over Mt. San Jacinto College in dominant fashion

The Riverside City College Tigers dominate Mt. San Jacinto College offensively and defensively in a 44-12 victory.

The Tigers’ first drive started with freshman quarterback Bryan Wilson, throwing a 60-yard touchdown pass to sophomore wide receiver Ross Nickson III. The Tigers showed their defensive prowess when the Eagles’ offense took the field, only holding them to three yards, forcing them to punt.

“Our defense is coming hard every day. We emphasize it every day of practice,” head coach Kevin Craft said.

The Tigers immediately showed their rushing game when freshman star running back Kayvion Sibley ran for a 78-yard touchdown, advancing the Tigers’ lead to 14-0. Sibley currently leads the Southern California Football Association in rushing yards and touchdowns.

Riverside continued to show the power of its run game when sophomore running back Marquis Monroe broke free for an 88-yard touchdown, putting the Tigers up 21-0 to end the first quarter. Monroe ranks fifth in the SCFA Southern League in rushing touchdowns.

“Our running backs deserve a lot of credit, they’re dynamic players,” Craft said. “Our O-line does a good job when they break those long runs, they deserve a lot of credit too.”

The second quarter was less eventful for the Tigers’ offense, scoring only a field goal. Later, sophomore quarterback Jared Doolittle threw a pick-six that was caught by Eagles defensive back Dojonni Bryant, but the defense answered by blocking their extra point attempt.

The third quarter was all Riverside as they scored 13 points, taking their lead to 37-6 points and not allowing the Eagles to touch the endzone at all.

The fourth quarter saw freshman running back Devon Nofoa-Masoe score Riverside’s fourth rushing touchdown of the day.

The defense also did its part, only holding the Eagles to one touchdown and not stopping a two-point conversion, winning the game 44-12.

Kayvion Sibley led the game in rushing yards, running for 103 yards and one touchdown. He also caught two passes for 25 yards. Sibley also had more rushing yards than the entire Eagles’ offense.

Sibley wasn’t the only running back who shined on offense. Monroe and Nofoa-Masoe each ran for a touchdown, with Monroe rushing for 90 yards.

Quarterback Bryan Wilson threw for 267 yards and one touchdown. Wilson was also able to score a 17-yard rushing touchdown. Wilson also ranks second in the SCFA Southern League for passing yards at 1347.

Receiving yards were led by Nickson, who hauled in two passes for 77 yards and scored one touchdown. He was followed by sophomore Dominic Cox, who caught three passes for 43 yards.

The Tigers’ defense also played a pivotal part in the game, only allowing the Eagles to score one touchdown and stopping their two-point conversion attempt. Their defense also prohibited the Eagles’ run game from flowing, only letting them get four rushing yards.

“We get into a tight situation, we know how to play as a team,” Defensive back Rosean Burns said

The defense also did not let Eagle’s quarterback Cole Vasquez have any breathing room, sacking him four times. The Tigers also forced two interceptions out of Vasquez with defensive backs Walter Manning and Rosean Burns catching each interception.

“We get tested during practice, so it’s something that we prepare for,” Manning said.

The Tigers now advance to a 6-2 record and look to expand their four-game winning streak when they travel to Alondra Park to face the El Camino Warriors on Nov. 1st.