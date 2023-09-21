Riverside City College celebrates Chicano culture with classic cars

1 0

Lowrider culture was spotlighted during National Hispanic Heritage Month at Riverside City College with a car show on Miné Okubo Avenue/Terracina Drive on Sept. 21. Students were offered free bacon wrapped hot dogs and presentations in the Hall of Fame about lowrider culture. (Stephen Day | Viewpoints)

Classic CMC car on display at the Riverside City College Low Rider Show on Miné Okubo Avenue & Terracina Drive on Sept. 21. (Adrian Taylor | Viewpoints)

Kevin Lizarraga, a Business major at Riverside City College, laughs with friends while waiting in line for a free bacon wrapped hot dog during the car show. Lowrider culture was spotlighted during National Hispanic Heritage Month at Riverside City College with a car show on Miné Okubo Avenue/Terracina Drive on Sept. 21. (Stephen Day | Viewpoints)

Low angle shot of multiple Low Riders front sides at the Riverside City College Low Rider Show on Miné Okubo Avenue & Terracina Drive on Sept. 21. (Adrian Taylor | Viewpoints)

Lowrider culture was spotlighted during National Hispanic Heritage Month at Riverside City College with a car show on Miné Okubo Avenue/Terracina Drive on Sept. 21. (Stephen Day | Viewpoints)

Close-up of a vintage pack of cigarettes used as an interior decoration in a low rider at the Riverside City College Low Rider Show on Miné Okubo Avenue & Terracina Drive on Sept. 21. (Adrian Taylor | Viewpoints)

Lowrider culture was spotlighted during National Hispanic Heritage Month at Riverside City College with a car show on Miné Okubo Avenue/Terracina Drive on Sept. 21. (Stephen Day | Viewpoints)

By Ayden Vasquez

Riverside City College students, faculty and lowrider enthusiasts flocked to RCC’s campus on Sept. 21 to enjoy music, food and custom cars.

The Lowrider Car Show was deemed an all-around success with the help of the Associated Students of Riverside City College (ASRCC).

The event was not just for lowrider enthusiasts but for car enthusiasts in general. Cars on display ranged from the simplest of old-school pickup trucks to modified classic muscle cars.

“Lowrider culture and car culture in general is not about whose car is the best,” said Richard Rangel who brought a car for display. “It’s about art and displaying that art to the world. It’s a way of life and that way of life is not meant for just car people or lowrider people. It is meant for everyone.”

These people dedicate their lives to their cars. That dedication brings people from all around to come and enjoy their work.

“It’s nice when the community comes out to these events but it is even better when students on campus or younger people in the community come out as well,” said Claudia Almanza who also displayed a car.

Most still work jobs to support both themselves and this lifestyle.

“Lowriding is not associated with low life,” Almanza said. “It is a family of hard-working people who go to work to make money to spend it on their cars. It is a representation of Hispanic and Chicano culture as well as art, car culture and more. It is truly something beautiful.”

ASRCC’s goal is to have people from all walks of life come together to enjoy the art of lowriders.

“I have been here for the past two years and compared to those past years there is a huge difference,” ASRCC Vice President, Alyne Nieblas said. “This year, the turnout is massive. I am more than happy with the overall result of this event and cannot wait to do it all over again next year.”

Please leave this field empty Stay informed with The Morning View. Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox Sundays after each issue. Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Please leave this field empty Stay informed with The Morning View. Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox Sundays after each issue. Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.