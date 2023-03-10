Life briefs – issue 9

0 0

By Christopher Diosomito

TherActivist Film Screening

On March 2 Dana Johnson of TherActivist will be hosted a film screening and spoke on LGBTQ+ identity, intersectionality, inclusion and allyship at the Hall of Fame in the Bradshaw Building.

Club Rush

The Associated Students of Riverside City College held Riverside City College’s annual Club Rush for students on Terracina Dr. March 6.

RCC Community Panel

Participants from the African Diaspora Educational Summit engaged in a moderated discussion about travel to Ghana and other cultural activities at the Hall of Fame in the Bradshaw Building on March 7.

Historically Black Colleges & Universities Workshop

On March 14 a presentation was held reviewing various HBCUs and the transfer process in rm 110 in the Bradshaw Building.

Wild and Scenic Film Festival

The yearly Wild and Scenic Film festival tour will be stopping at RCC in the Digital Library March 24 all day.

If you have events happening on campus that you want featured on the calendar, send information about the event to life.viewpointsonline@gmail.com.

Please leave this field empty Stay informed with The Morning View. Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox Sundays after each issue. Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Please leave this field empty Stay informed with The Morning View. Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox Sundays after each issue. Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.