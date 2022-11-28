Life briefs – issue 7

0 0

By William L.G. Stephens

Riverside Festival of Lights

Lights remain lit up until Jan. 6. Santa will be available for pictures every Thursday-Sunday from 5-10 p.m. before he leaves for the North Pole Dec. 24.

Peter and the Star Catcher: Opening Performance

RCC’s Theater Department presents “Peter and the Star Catcher.” Opening night is Dec. 8 from 7-9 p.m. Performances will be held Dec. 8-11 at the Gary Schultz Black Box Theater.

Address: 4800 Magnolia Ave, Riverside, CA 92506

Buckcherry

Performing live at The Concert Lounge in Riverside Dec. 9. Doors will open at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $35 for presale and $40 at the door. This event is open to all ages.

Address: 3557 University Ave., Riverside, CA 92501

Holiday Extravaganza

Come celebrate the holiday season with instrumentalists and vocalist RCC students, listen to great music and participate in a silent auction from 7-9 p.m Dec. 9 at the Coil School for Arts.

Address: 3890 University Ave.

RCC Holiday Angel Tree Donation

Presented by Extended Opportunity Program Service (EOPS), CARE and CalWORKs.

Pick an angel off the tree, check what number is assigned to your angel, and sign the angel out in the registry under that number. Purchase and wrap gift(s), then attach the angel to your package and return to the EOPS, CARE and CalWORKs on the 2nd floor of the Kane Building. Turn in gifts by Dec. 16.

Winter Wonderland San Bernardino Community Christmas

Sistas Making a Difference presents Winter Wonderland for the San Bernardino Community from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Dec. 27. Toys will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis. Children must be present.

