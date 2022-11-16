Downtown Riverside’s Day of the Dead celebration November 16, 2022November 16, 2022 0 0 During the downtown Riverside Day of the Dead celebration, El Ballet de Gary Ferrer performed multiple dances on the Calaca Community Stage on Nov. 5 (Hannah Padilla | Viewpoints)During the downtown Riverside Day of the Dead celebration, El Ballet de Gary Ferrer performed multiple dances on the Calaca Community Stage on Nov. 5 (Hannah Padilla | Viewpoints)During the downtown Riverside Day of the Dead celebration, El Ballet de Gary Ferrer performed multiple dances on the Calaca Community Stage on Nov. 5 (Hannah Padilla | Viewpoints)Erica Hernandez performed on the Calaca Community Stage during the downtown Riverside Day of the Dead celebration on Nov. 5 (Hannah Padilla | Viewpoints)Market street was filled with vendors, selling a variety of items. This booth was offering to do the traditional Day of the Dead makeup for those who attended. Nov. 5 (Hannah Padilla | Viewpoints)While most people attended the Riverside Day of the Dead celebration just to walk around, a few people could be seen dressing up and actually participating in the celebration. Nov. 5 (Hannah Padilla | Viewpoints)While most people attended the Riverside Day of the Dead celebration just to walk around, a few people could be seen dressing up and actually participating in the celebration. Nov. 5 (Hannah Padilla | Viewpoints)White Park was decorated with multiple ofrendas, or shrines, to loved ones who had passed away so people could walk around and pay their respects. Nov. 5 (Hannah Padilla | Viewpoints) Please leave this field empty Stay informed with The Morning View. Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox Sundays after each issue. Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info. Check your inbox or spam folder to confirm your subscription. Please leave this field empty Stay informed with The Morning View. Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox Sundays after each issue. Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info. Check your inbox or spam folder to confirm your subscription. Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading...