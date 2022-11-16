Downtown Riverside’s Day of the Dead celebration

  • During the downtown Riverside Day of the Dead celebration, El Ballet de Gary Ferrer performed multiple dances on the Calaca Community Stage on Nov. 5 (Hannah Padilla | Viewpoints)
  • Erica Hernandez performed on the Calaca Community Stage during the downtown Riverside Day of the Dead celebration on Nov. 5 (Hannah Padilla | Viewpoints)
  • Market street was filled with vendors, selling a variety of items. This booth was offering to do the traditional Day of the Dead makeup for those who attended. Nov. 5 (Hannah Padilla | Viewpoints)
  • While most people attended the Riverside Day of the Dead celebration just to walk around, a few people could be seen dressing up and actually participating in the celebration. Nov. 5 (Hannah Padilla | Viewpoints)
  • White Park was decorated with multiple ofrendas, or shrines, to loved ones who had passed away so people could walk around and pay their respects. Nov. 5 (Hannah Padilla | Viewpoints)

