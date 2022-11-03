PREVIEW: RCC’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ production brings classic Disney movie to life

By Alondra Montes
From dancing mermaids, magical singing to iconic characters, this play will leave you saying ‘shell yeah!’ “The Little Mermaid” play adaptation written by Dough Wright and composed by Alan Menken brings the classic Disney movie to life but with a twist.
While we still get the joy of watching the original 1989 story, we are now given the opportunity to connect with these characters on a deeper level.
The set and props in the play are impeccable with great attention to detail, complete with side screens framing the stage to make you feel like you’re under the sea. The cast leaves its heart and soul on the stage and has put in a lot of time to the show.“The Little Mermaid” will open at the Landis Performing Arts Center on Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online or at the auditorium box office. (https://rccboxoffice.com/rcctheatre/)