PREVIEW: RCC’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ production brings classic Disney movie to life

Arial tries to communicate with Prince Eric despite having no voice during the dress rehearsal of The Little Mermaid on Nov 1. Performance Riverside, along with several RCC students, are putting this show, which opens at the Landis Auditorium on Nov 3. (Photos by Stephen Day | Viewpoints)

Arial and Flounder talk about her latest acquisition, a fork that she will come to believe is a dinglehopper, a tool for curling hair during the dress rehearsal of The Little Mermaid on Nov 1.

Flounder, Arial and Scuttle watch from a distance as Prince Eric and his crew sail by during the dress rehearsal of The Little Mermaid on Nov 1.

Ursala, the sea witch, and Flotsam and Jetsam sing and dance during the dress rehearsal for The Little Mermaid on Nov 1.

The cast ensemble does a dance number for the song “Under the Sea” during the dress rehearsal of The Little Mermaid on Nov 1.

The chef tries to cook Sebastian during the dress rehearsal of The Little Mermaid on Nov 1.

By Alondra Montes

From dancing mermaids, magical singing to iconic characters, this play will leave you saying ‘shell yeah!’ “The Little Mermaid” play adaptation written by Dough Wright and composed by Alan Menken brings the classic Disney movie to life but with a twist.

While we still get the joy of watching the original 1989 story, we are now given the opportunity to connect with these characters on a deeper level.

The set and props in the play are impeccable with great attention to detail, complete with side screens framing the stage to make you feel like you’re under the sea. The cast leaves its heart and soul on the stage and has put in a lot of time to the show.“The Little Mermaid” will open at the Landis Performing Arts Center on Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online or at the auditorium box office. (https://rccboxoffice.com/rcctheatre/)

