No Place like RCC Homecoming, students gather for rally before winning game

By Jazmyn De Jesus

Riverside City College’s Homecoming Rally served as a very warm welcome and proved to our student body that school is back in full swing post-pandemic.

Seats were filled in the Wheelock Gymnasium for a “The Wizard of Oz” themed rally Sept. 30 to celebrate Homecoming Week.

Staff and members of the Associated Student body of RCC (ASRCC) greeted everyone with the question, “Are you a good witch or a bad witch?”

Students were given free RCC shirts, a “Good witch or bad witch,” button and a free meal ticket, courtesy of The Habit Grill which was being served outside.

Parents, staff, club members and students all showed up to the event to support the performers and those nominated for homecoming royalty.

“I’m here to support a friend from APSU (Asain Pacific Student Union) in the homecoming court,” said Hugo Anguino, APSU’s Interclub Council representative.

The RCC Marching Tigers performed first, who were zealed throughout the performance with a rendition of a pop medley, including Billie Eillish’s “Bad Guy,” followed by traditional fanfare. The cheer team joined them for their last number and got those in the audience excited.

The captain of RCC’s football team spoke and introduced some of the team members.

They encouraged all students to continue to attend games and events because the support makes a huge difference.

The homecoming court was presented to the audience throughout the rally.

“Being showcased at the rally was a little nerve-wracking, but I love being able to see all of the performances up close,” Daxia Tilghman, RCC student who was later crowned homecoming queen, said. “I was able to campaign and show everyone what I am about.”

The theater department followed up with a perfect, on-theme performance of “Ease on Down the Road” by Diana Ross and Michael Jackson from The Wiz(1978). Familiar characters that matched the decor of the event graced the stage with stellar choreography and energy.

“The performance and vibe reminded me of high school cheer rallies,” performer Mattie Gaines said after finishing her number. “It had a good feel overall.”

The level of excitement from everyone was felt all-around and sets the tone for a positive semester and season for the Tigers.