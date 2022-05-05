Rerun Shuffle 24: ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ 06×01 – “The Angry Family”

Disclaimer: In an attempt to lessen our workloads, we have pre-recorded some Rerun Shuffle episodes. This particular episode was recorded on April 21, 2022.
Episode description
This week Leo and Tim explore the generational trauma at the heart of CBS’s “Everybody Loves Raymond”
Time stamps
0:00-0:25 Intro
0:25-15:00 What Are We Watching?
15:00-18:32 Background on “Everybody Loves Raymond”
18:32-47:17 “The Angry Family” Recap
47:17-1:03:00 Does It Hold Up?
1:03:00-1:05:10 Outro
