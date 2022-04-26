Rerun Shuffle 23: ‘Teen Titans’ 01×07 – “Switched”

Disclaimer: In an attempt to lessen our workloads, we have pre-recorded some Rerun Shuffle episodes. This particular episode was recorded on April 7, 2022.

Episode description

This week Leo and Tim revisit a Cartoon Network classic: “Teen Titans.” Listen to find out if this body swap episode holds up!

Time stamps

00:00:00 – 00:13:45 — Intro + What are we watching?
00:13:45 – 00:16:15 — “Teen Titans” background
00:16:15 – 00:50:03 — “Switched” recap
00:50:03 – 00:56:24 — How does it hold up?
00:56:24 – 00:57:42 — Outro

