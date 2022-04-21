Field of View 17: Post-Season Preview

0 0

Episode Description

In this episode, we break down a track meet that could be a matchup that we see in the postseason for the track and field teams and we also discuss the dominance of the women’s tennis team heading into the second round.

Time Stamps

0:00-0:23 Intro
0:23-1:11 Recap
1:11-1:50 Women’s Tennis
1:50-3:08 Track and Field
3:08-4:11 Outro


