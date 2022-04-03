Rerun Shuffle 21: ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ 4×10 – “Sweet Dee Has A Heart Attack”

Disclaimer: In an attempt to lessen our workloads, we have pre-recorded some Rerun Shuffle episodes. This particular episode was recorded on March 24, 2022.
Episode description
This week Leo and Tim dive into a classic episode of FX’s darkly satirical sitcom “It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia,” as well as what it takes to responsibly handle humor about immoral behavior.
Content/trigger warning: Racism, racial slurs and stereotypes
Time stamps
0:00:00-0:00:59 Intro
0:00:59-0:12:45 What Are We Watching?
0:12:45-0:17:18 Background on “It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia”
0:17:18-0:49:42 “Sweet Dee Has A Heart Attack” Recap
0:49:42-0:54:31 Does It Hold Up?
0:54:31-56:05 Outro
Music:
Eastridge Turnstile by The Loyalist | https://soundcloud.com/the_loyalist_official
Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com
Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported License
Follow Viewpoints on social media:
Instagram: @rccviewpoints
Twitter: @RCCViewpoints
YouTube: ViewpointsofRCC
Find Us Personally
Leo: Twitter and Instagram: @chupacabral_
Tim: Twitter and Instagram: @naceytim