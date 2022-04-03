Rerun Shuffle 21: ‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’ 4×10 – “Sweet Dee Has A Heart Attack”

0 0

Disclaimer: In an attempt to lessen our workloads, we have pre-recorded some Rerun Shuffle episodes. This particular episode was recorded on March 24, 2022.

This week Leo and Tim dive into a classic episode of FX’s darkly satirical sitcom “It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia,” as well as what it takes to responsibly handle humor about immoral behavior.

Content/trigger warning: Racism, racial slurs and stereotypes

0:00:00-0:00:59 Intro

0:00:59-0:12:45 What Are We Watching?

0:12:45-0:17:18 Background on “It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia”

0:17:18-0:49:42 “Sweet Dee Has A Heart Attack” Recap

0:49:42-0:54:31 Does It Hold Up?

0:54:31-56:05 Outro

