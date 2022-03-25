Rerun Shuffle 20: ‘Everybody Hates Chris’ 01×18 – “Everybody Hates Corleone”

0 0
Click here to listen on Anchor.

Disclaimer: In an attempt to lessen our workloads, we have pre-recorded some Rerun Shuffle episodes. This particular episode was recorded on March 17, 2022.

Episode description

This week Leo and Tim jump into “Everybody Hates Chris.” In “Everybody Hates Corleone,” titular character Chris cannot handle his all White school anymore and tries to get suspended. Listen in to find out how this episode holds up!

Content/trigger warning: Racism, racial slurs and stereotypes

Time stamps

00:00:00 – 00:12:40 — Intro + What are we watching?

00:12:40 – 00:17:25 — “Everybody Hates Chris” background 

00:17:25 – 01:17:40 — “Everybody Hates Corleone” recap

01:17:40 – 01:26:23 — How does it hold up?

01:26:23 – 01:27:52 — Outro 

Music:

Eastridge Turnstile by The Loyalist | https://soundcloud.com/the_loyalist_official

Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com

Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported License

