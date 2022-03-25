Field of View 15: Getting Into Mid-Season Form

0 0

Episode Description

Assistant Sports Editor Jesus Coronel and Reporter Hayden Kulick are here with a new episode of the Field of View podcast. This week features an in-depth recap of the RCC open and third game of the Santa Ana vs RCC baseball series as well as what has gone on in this past week in the world of RCC athletics.



