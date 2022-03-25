Field of View 15: Getting Into Mid-Season Form

0 0

Click here to listen on Anchor.

Episode Description

Assistant Sports Editor Jesus Coronel and Reporter Hayden Kulick are here with a new episode of the Field of View podcast. This week features an in-depth recap of the RCC open and third game of the Santa Ana vs RCC baseball series as well as what has gone on in this past week in the world of RCC athletics.


Follow us on social media

Jesus’s Twitter
@SupernovaSZ8
Hayden’s Twitter
@hayden_kulick

Viewpoints’ Instagram & Twitter

@rccviewpoints

Facebook

Riverside City College Viewpoints

Leave a Reply

Related Post

Rerun Shuffle 20: ‘Everybody Hates Chris’ 01×18 – “Everybody Hates Corleone”

Field of View 14: Spring Sports Overview

Rerun Shuffle 19: ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ 02×17 – “Bounty Hunters”

Rerun Shuffle 18: ‘Steven Universe’ 03×19 – “Alone at Sea” and 04×19 – “Room for Ruby”

Rerun Shuffle 17: ‘Psych’ 04×04 — “The Devil’s In The Details…And In The Upstairs Bedroom”

Rerun Shuffle 16: ‘Friends’ 01×02 — “The One With the Sonogram at the End”

%d bloggers like this: