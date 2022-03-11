Rerun Shuffle 18: ‘Steven Universe’ 03×19 – “Alone at Sea” and 04×19 – “Room for Ruby”

Disclaimer: In an attempt to lessen our workloads, we have pre-recorded some Rerun Shuffle episodes. This particular episode was recorded on March 2, 2022.
Episode description
It’s a special Rerun Shuffle this week! Leo and Tim review back-to-back “Steven Universe” episodes. They take a closer look at Lapis Lazuli in “Alone at Sea” and “Room for Ruby.” Do these two episodes hold up?
Content/Trigger warning: PTSD/trauma, abuse, gaslighting
Time stamps
00:00:00 – 00:24:26 — Intro + What are we watching?
00:24:26 – 00:29:10 — “Steven Universe” background
00:29:10 – 00:54:20 — “Alone at Sea” recap
00:54:20 – 01:09:00 — “Room for Ruby” recap
01:09:00 – 01:18:15 — How does it hold up?
01:18:15 – 01:19:21 — Outro
Music:
