Top 10 fashion trends of 2022

By Alyssa Cadena

In the fashion world, trends constantly change or return from the past. Models, influencers, and fashion magazines have shaped fashion today and have inspired individuals to make it their own.

Here are the top 10 essential fashion trends to incorporate into your wardrobe to give it more spice and ultimately give you more confidence.

Photo courtesy of Harper’sBAZZAR

1: Biker Shorts

Biker shorts can be paired with fitted or loose clothing to feel both comfortable and fashionable.

“You’re as likely to see biker shorts under an oversized blazer with sandal heels today as paired with a matching crop top and sneakers. They’re everywhere—and they’re not going anywhere.” said Halie Lesavage, “Harper’s Bazaar”.

Photo courtesy of Harper’sBAZZAR

2: Flare Leggings

Flare leggings have become influential to the younger generation due to their form-fitting feel and reliability when exercising, dancing, or laying in bed all day.

They seem to have a permanent spot in the fashion world as of this moment thanks to their versatility.

Photo courtesy of Harper’sBAZZAR

3: Mini Uggs

Uggs have become a necessity in women’s fashion this year after being reintroduced on TikTok. Mini Uggs gained popularity through social media influencers rediscovering them and enforcing their return.

These boots can be worn while heading to a coffee shop or having a night out.

Photo courtesy of Harper’sBAZZAR

4: Leather Jackets

Leather jackets are a must in everyone’s closet. Its strong material can endure any weather or tear. Incorporating a leather jacket with jeans and a shirt or a simple dress gives off a clean and strong look.

Photo courtesy of Harper’sBAZZAR

5. Chunky Sneakers

Chunky sneakers are most impactful in streetwear fashion where a classic outfit is completed with a classic sneaker.

They’re usually paired with oversized jackets and baggy jeans. The perfect on-the-go accessory to add that feeling of ease to your wardrobe.

Photo courtesy of Harper’sBAZZAR

6: Skirt Suit

Skirt suits have become popular ever since the “1995” movie “Clueless.’’

They hold power and professionalism, displaying color that gives a bold vibe. This matching set has become a timeless look for any occasion.

Photo courtesy of Vogue UK

7: Boot Cut Jeans

These hip-hugging jeans have subtle and minimal looks that have returned for the better.

According to British Vogue, different styles of jeans made a comeback into the fashion industry. This sets bootcut jeans apart from others as they enhance the legs and waist.

Photo courtesy of Vogue UK

8: Moon Boots

Moon boots were normally used as footwear for the snow, but have recently made their return in Y2K fashion as a staple to wear anywhere. These boots are the new winter season must-haves for a pop of diversity.

Photo courtesy of Vogue UK

9: Cargo Pants

Cargo pants are loose-fitting and baggy. They could be paired with cozy clothing or a corset made for a night time look. Cargo pants pair easily with heels or sneakers and are essential for day-to-day activities while keeping up with what’s hot.

Photo courtesy of Vogue UK

10: Jeans + Blazer

Blazers have become a component in resembling a suit normally worn by men, but give a more feminine look when added with any type of jeans or skirt.

This outfit combination is a popular choice for many fashion models, including Kate Moss, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber.