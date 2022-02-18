Rerun Shuffle 15: ‘Community’ 02×01 — “Anthropology 101”

0 0

Click here to listen on Anchor.

Episode description

This week Leo and Tim take a look at a meta little show from the 2010s that refused to die: Community. This particular episode guest stars the late, great Betty White and asks some pretty serious questions about what it really is that keeps our relationships together. Do the answers still hold true? Join us and find out!

Content/Trigger warning: Racism in academia

Time stamps

Intro: 0:00:00-0:01:08

What Are We Watching? 0:01:08-0:07:01

Background on Community 0:07:01-0:16:10

Anthropology 101 Recap 0:16:10-1:00:10

How Does It Hold Up? 1:00:10-1:05:57

Outro 1:05:57-1:09:53

Music:

Eastridge Turnstile by The Loyalist | https://soundcloud.com/the_loyalist_official

Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com

Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported License

Follow Viewpoints on social media:

Instagram: @rccviewpoints

Twitter: @RCCViewpoints

YouTube: ViewpointsofRCC

Find Us Personally

Leo: Twitter and Instagram: @chupacabral_

Tim: Twitter and Instagram: @naceytim