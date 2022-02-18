Rerun Shuffle 15: ‘Community’ 02×01 — “Anthropology 101”

Episode description
This week Leo and Tim take a look at a meta little show from the 2010s that refused to die: Community. This particular episode guest stars the late, great Betty White and asks some pretty serious questions about what it really is that keeps our relationships together. Do the answers still hold true? Join us and find out!
Content/Trigger warning: Racism in academia
Time stamps
Intro: 0:00:00-0:01:08
What Are We Watching? 0:01:08-0:07:01
Background on Community 0:07:01-0:16:10
Anthropology 101 Recap 0:16:10-1:00:10
How Does It Hold Up? 1:00:10-1:05:57
Outro 1:05:57-1:09:53
Music:
Eastridge Turnstile by The Loyalist | https://soundcloud.com/the_loyalist_official
Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com
Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported License
Follow Viewpoints on social media:
Instagram: @rccviewpoints
Twitter: @RCCViewpoints
YouTube: ViewpointsofRCC
Find Us Personally
Leo: Twitter and Instagram: @chupacabral_
Tim: Twitter and Instagram: @naceytim