Rerun Shuffle 14: ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ 1×18 — “The Waterbending Master”

Tim Nacey and Leo Cabral welcome the spring semester with season two of Rerun Shuffle. This week they took a deeper look at “Avatar: The Last Airbender.” In this episode, the co-hosts talk about gender inequality and privilege in the episode “The Waterbending Master.” Tune in to find out if it holds up.

Content/Trigger warning: Sexism, gender inequality, arranged marriage

00:00:00 – 00:16:46 — Intro + What are we watching?

00:16:46 -1:23:53 — Episode background and recap

1:23:37 – 1:40:17 — How does it hold up?

1:40:17 – 1:44:27 — Next week’s episode + Outro

Eastridge Turnstile by The Loyalist | https://soundcloud.com/the_loyalist_official

Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com

Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported License

