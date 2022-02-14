Rerun Shuffle 14: ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ 1×18 — “The Waterbending Master”

Episode description
Tim Nacey and Leo Cabral welcome the spring semester with season two of Rerun Shuffle. This week they took a deeper look at “Avatar: The Last Airbender.” In this episode, the co-hosts talk about gender inequality and privilege in the episode “The Waterbending Master.” Tune in to find out if it holds up.
Content/Trigger warning: Sexism, gender inequality, arranged marriage
Time codes
00:00:00 – 00:16:46 — Intro + What are we watching?
00:16:46 -1:23:53 — Episode background and recap
1:23:37 – 1:40:17 — How does it hold up?
1:40:17 – 1:44:27 — Next week’s episode + Outro
