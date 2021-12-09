Field of View Episode 12: RCC News Roundup

Episode Description

Jesus and Brian are back for possibly the final time this semester, thank you for listening and spending your time with us. This week the guys recap one game and it’s a big one, the SCFA Championship game between RCC and Golden West. They recap the events of the match and highlight some key players for each team, who moved on to face the NCFA Champion this upcoming Saturday.

