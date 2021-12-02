Field of View Episode 12: RCC News Roundup

0 0

Click here to listen on Anchor.

Episode Description

Jesus and Brian are back with a new episode of the Field of View podcast. This week the guys talk about the changes to the format in the podcast moving forward. Brian and Jesus recap the last series of games for the RCC Tigers from the State Championship Cross COuntry Race, Men’s and Women’s basketball season to the SCFA semifinal game between RCC and Venutra.

Thanks for listening! Make sure to check out all our social media!

Follow us on social media

Instagram & Twitter: @rccviewpoints

Facebook: Riverside City College Viewpoints

Jesus:

Twitter: @SupernovaSZ8

Brian:

Twitter: @briancalderon36

Instagram: @brian_a_calderon