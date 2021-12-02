Field of View Episode 12: RCC News Roundup

Jesus and Brian are back with a new episode of the Field of View podcast. This week the guys talk about the changes to the format in the podcast moving forward. Brian and Jesus recap the last series of games for the RCC Tigers from the State Championship Cross COuntry Race, Men’s and Women’s basketball season to the SCFA semifinal game between RCC and Venutra.

