Field of View Episode 11: Is Fan Censorship Right Or Wrong?

Brian & Jesus are back again with another episode of the Field of View Podcast. This week the guys recap the week in sports from RCC. From the regular-season finale in football to the Earn Your Stripes women’s basketball tournament, to the Southern California Regional for Water Polo, and much more. They also recap the past week in pro sports from the NFL week 10 games, World Cup qualifying to the current NBA investigation. This week’s main topic Jesus and Brian discuss if fans should be censored in sports and their opinion why or why not.

