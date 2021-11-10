Field of View Episode 10: Unsportsmanlike Behavior Controversy

Click here to listen on Anchor.
Jesus and Brian are back with another episode of the Field of View podcast. In this episode, the guys recap the past week of RCC sports from the start of basketball and championships games and races for water polo and cross country. They also recap the past week in pro sports from the Mexico Grand Prix, the NASCAR season finale, the NBA, and more. This week the guys’ main topic is on the RCC vs Cerritos football game, from the scoreline, stats, and post-game incidents that raise important questions for the team’s future.
