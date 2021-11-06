Rerun Shuffle 10: ‘Futurama’ 1×06 – “A Fishful of Dollars”

We’ve made it to episode 10! This week, Tim Nacey and Leo Cabral fast forward to the year 3000 for “Futurama.” Our co-hosts debate which Matt Groening animation is best and complain about capitalism. Listen in to find out if “A Fishful of Dollars” held up.
Content/Trigger warning: Mentions of racism and transphobia.
Music:
Eastridge Turnstile by The Loyalist | https://soundcloud.com/the_loyalist_official
Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com
Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported License
