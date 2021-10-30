Rerun Shuffle 09: ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ 2×06 – “Halloween”

0 0

Click here to listen on Anchor.

This week, Leo and Tim dive into the first Halloween episode of the iconic teen horror/drama “Buffy The Vampire Slayer,” and discuss its approaches to gender roles and genre lamp-shading as well as its attitudes toward the myth of the vampire. Should this episode live as long as Angel? Or should it be smashed like, say… a bust of Janus? Join us and find out!

Content/Trigger warning: mentions of bullying, dating age gaps including minors, racism, internalized racism

Music:

Eastridge Turnstile by The Loyalist | https://soundcloud.com/the_loyalist_official

Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com

Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported License

Time Codes

— Intros! 0:00:00-0:01:31

— What Are We Watching? 0:01:31-0:19:26

— “3rd Rock from the Sun” background 0:19:26- 0:39:00

— Recap 0:39:00-1:02:53

— How does it hold up? 1:02:53-1:13:28

— Outro! 1:13:28-

Follow Viewpoints on social media:

Instagram: @rccviewpoints

Twitter: @RCCViewpoints

Youtube: ViewpointsofRCC

Find Us Personally

Leo: Twitter and Instagram: @chupacabral_

Tim: Twitter and Instagram: @naceytim