Rerun Shuffle 08: ‘3rd Rock From The Sun’ 3×05 – “Scaredy Dick”

Across the void, Leo and Tim come a-warping with another episode of Rerun Shuffle, this time taking a look at the somewhat under-discussed NBC science fiction sitcom “3rd Rock From The Sun” starring John Lithgow and a young Joseph Gordon-Levitt. They get into how gender is examined in this series as well as the phenomenon of the LGBTQ+ community always being compared to monsters. Does this show hold up or should we jettison this particular cargo? Tune in to find out!

Trigger/Content Warnings: Gender Dysphoria, Gore, Violence

Time Codes

— Intros! 0:00:00-0:01:31

— What Are We Watching? 0:01:31-0:19:26

— “3rd Rock from the Sun” background 0:19:26- 0:39:00

— Recap 0:39:00-1:02:53

— How does it hold up? 1:02:53-1:13:28

— Outro! 1:13:28-

