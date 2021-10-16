RERUN SHUFFLE 07: Goosebumps 1×01-02 -“The Haunted Mask”

Viewpoints editor-in-chief Leo Cabral and multimedia editor Tim Nacey wish R.L. Stine a belated 78th birthday in this week’s Rerun Shuffle. Goosebumps’ “The Haunted Mask” parts one and two follow a timid young girl named Carly Beth Caldwell who uses a mask to get revenge on two boys who relentlessly bully her at school, losing herself and almost becoming a monster in the process. Listen in to find out how Tim and Leo think this episode held up.
Content/trigger warning: Mentions of bullying, abuse, sexual assault
Time Codes
0:00-2:43 — Intros!
2:43-16:13 — What Are We Watching?
16:13-21:47 — “Goosebumps” background
21:47-53:17 — Recap
53:17-1:00:25 — How does it hold up?
1:00:25-1:05:00 — Outro!
