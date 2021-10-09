RERUN SHUFFLE 06: The Simpsons 6×06 -“Treehouse of Horror V”

Leo and Tim start Halloween month off right by revisiting one of The Simpsons’ best “Treehouse of Horror” episodes, one featuring: Homer going on a murderous rampage, a time-traveling toaster, and a school cafeteria with a horrifying secret. Does it stand the test of time or should we bury it in a shallow grave? Listen in to find out!
Content/trigger warning: Cannibalism, homophobia, racism, bloody violence
