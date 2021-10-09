RERUN SHUFFLE 06: The Simpsons 6×06 -“Treehouse of Horror V”

Click here to listen on Anchor.

Leo and Tim start Halloween month off right by revisiting one of The Simpsons’ best “Treehouse of Horror” episodes, one featuring: Homer going on a murderous rampage, a time-traveling toaster, and a school cafeteria with a horrifying secret. Does it stand the test of time or should we bury it in a shallow grave? Listen in to find out!

Content/trigger warning: Cannibalism, homophobia, racism, bloody violence

Follow Viewpoints on social media:

Instagram: @rccviewpoints

Twitter: @RCCViewpoints

YouTube: ViewpointsofRCC

Please leave this field empty Stay informed with The Morning View. Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox Sundays after each issue. We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.