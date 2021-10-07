Ariana Makes a Grande Splash on NBC’s ‘The Voice’

By Melina Lam

To say that NBC’s season 21 of “The Voice” is wildly entertaining is quite the understatement.

Ariana Grande becoming a judge this season has caused an uproar. It has brought in many first-time viewers, including myself, just to catch a glimpse of the tiny-but-mighty Pop/R&B singer as a mentor.

Grande has become the biggest pop star in the world in less than a decade, amassing more than 260 million followers globally. She has been singing since she was two years old, and was even on Broadway at the ripe age of eight; she has an immense amount of experience with songwriting and producing her own music, making her more than qualified to be a judge this season.

One of my favorite aspects of the show is the banter between Grande and the other judges: Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton. The judges are silly and playful as they bicker with each other when trying to convince the contestants why Team Ariana, Team Legend, Team Kelly or Team Blake is the best choice. It’s bizarre to watch these talented celebrities try to sell themselves, as if they aren’t in those chairs for being amazing at what they do.

With Grande being the most popular celebrity amongst the judges, it’s quite the shocker when she turns for someone and the contestant picks a different judge as their mentor. She brings a new fierceness to the competition that has viewers rooting for her on every episode. It is refreshing to see someone with an enormous career like Grande in a completely different light, where she is nothing but humble and kind.

The show can also be a tear-jerker when contestants from all walks of life share moments of vulnerability and how music may have saved them.

From nurses who sing to their patients to mothers who put their careers on hold for their families, “The Voice” is a testament to the fact that it is never too late to pursue your dream career no matter the circumstances. Seeing people’s genuine love for singing and their drive to make it onto the show is inspiring.

Although Grande is a major reason I considered watching, the show is astounding on its own. Grande acts as the cherry on top, simply adding an element of excitement to the show.

I would recommend “The Voice” to anyone who enjoys music; you don’t have to be a music connoisseur to immerse yourself into the heartfelt nature and pure entertainment it offers.