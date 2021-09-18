RERUN SHUFFLE 03: Courage the Cowardly Dog 2×13 -“The Tower of Dr. Zalost”

Click here to listen on Anchor.

This week, we dig into Season 2 Episode 13 of Courage The Cowardly Dog: “The Tower of Dr. Zalost” in which a perpetually depressed mad scientist uses cannonballs infused with the essence of sadness to make everyone as miserable as he is. When Muriel is hit, its up to Courage and (to a lesser extent) Eustace to bring her back.

With its themes of depression and the role that love and connection plays in helping to combat it, this episode has a lot to unpack so join us as we take a look at it through a modern lens!

Content/trigger warning: Mentions of mental illness, depression and suicide.

0:00-0:47: Intros

0:47-3:33: What are we watching?

3:33-6:07: Background on “Courage the Cowardly Dog”

6:07-20:56: “The Tower of Dr. Zalost” episode recap

20:56-38:25: Does It Hold Up?

38:25-42:33: Outro!

