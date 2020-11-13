Opinion: Consider a breeder next time you seek a furry friend

(Illustration by Dani Rebolledo | Viewpoints)

By Ashley Hayner

If you have a pet, you can understand why animals play such a huge role in one’s life.

Many refer to their pets as family and treat them as such. Choosing your pet can be a difficult decision. You are bringing an animal into your home that you know nothing about.

Is the dog hypoallergenic? How large will it grow? What will its temperament be like? Will it be a safe pet for children? These are all questions that arise when deciding on your next best friend.

Purchasing a pet from a legitimate breeder can make your decision-making 10 times easier. While adoption can be wonderful, purchasing a pet should not be knocked.

Breeders take great pride in raising quality pets for buyers. They spend time engaging with their pets, ensuring that quality care is provided and provide you with medical records of first shots and any deworming beforehand.

Knowing the health background of your future puppy is of the utmost importance. It is devastating to hear that, in some cases, puppies adopted from a pound die from underlying, unknown causes.

Purchasing your puppy from a reputable breeder allows you to meet your puppy’s parents, ensuring that you find out as much as possible before purchase about any underlying genetic diseases in the dog’s bloodline. Many breeders provide a health guarantee allowing you a refund if the puppy dies.

Purchasing a puppy from a breeder who has raised the dog since birth will help you find the puppy best suited for you. This is determined by your lifestyle, children and the size of your living area.

For example, if you have a German shepherd, you need a large backyard and time to walk the dog daily. If you have a toy poodle, exercise throughout the house is OK for the pup.

Adopting a pet from the pound is a one and done deal. You cannot locate the dog’s parents. The only way to get your questions answered is usually an expensive veterinarian visit, which may happen often.

Having a breeder makes for lifelong access to an expert. Good breeders enjoy taking care of their puppies even after they have left their homes and are willing to answer any questions and concerns that you have.

Desiring a puppy and owning a puppy are two different things. You may realize after your purchase you don’t have the time you thought you would for the dog and that it’s going to be neglected. A good breeder will always have a home.

There is a fee for returning your pup to the animal shelter — and the dog will most likely be euthanized. Responsible breeders will always be there with welcoming arms. The last thing they want to see is another dog at the pound because you can’t take proper care of it.

For years, dog breeders have had a terrible rap sheet and have been accused of running puppy mills and being money hungry. But that is not the case when purchasing from a reputable breeder. Breeders like Scarlet’s Fancy Poodles located in Central Coastal California do extensive background checks for buyers to ensure the best fit possible.

President Barack Obama’s dog “Bo”, a Portuguese water Dog, was also purchased from a credible breeder because he was looking for a specific type of dog. A breeder can help narrow your search depending on your needs.

The next time you are looking to add a new furry edition to your household, don’t feel guilty buying from a breeder. They are there to help you find a solution, not a problem.