Movie Review: Avengers Infinity War breaks records

By Anthony Torres

“Avengers: Infinity War” will leave audiences devastated, with their mouths hanging wide open and their vision blurred from holding back their tears.

Audience members will wonder if it’s some cruel illusion by Loki, God of Mischief, but it is not a trick and neither is the film’s record breaking weekend.

According to Forbes Magazine, in just a little over two weeks the film has grossed about $1.226 billion worldwide, just $27 million shy of DC Universe’s “Justice League” with it’s seventeen week run in theaters.

Without setting off your spidey-senses, or more like your spoiler-senses, the storyline follows all of the heroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe which includes Black Panther, Spider-Man and the Guardians of the Galaxy, just to name a few.

The film begins with the re-introduction of every hero as they are spread out across the universe and their paths begin to cross. The heroes race against time, space and Thanos for six immensely powerful gems known as the Infinity Stones. Whoever holds the six jewels holds the ability to alter the universe with just the snap of a finger.

At the end, audiences see an all-out brawl on two fronts. The movie keeps everyone on the edge of their seats as Thanos gets closer and closer to each stone while the stakes are raised higher.

The directing duo, The Russo Brothers, along with producer Kevin Feige achieved what would have seemed impossible in the early 1990s or 2000s, they brought together a cohesive story that involved the biggest crossover of superheroes in movie history.

The audiences watch as the superheroes come together to fight for the fate of the universe while they learn to get along with each other.

Overall, the visual cinematography is above average, with the focus being more on the characters and the arc of the story but the soundtrack keeps audiences engaged in the film.

With a build up of ten years, and with every Marvel movie connecting to each other, the pay off is of cosmic proportions.

This is a film worth watching for the emotions the actors illicit but be prepared to leave the theater shocked. The ending will leave crowds speechless and wishing they could sleep for a year until the next Avengers film is released in 2019.

Audiences should make sure to stay until the very end of the credits for that signature Marvel ending scene.