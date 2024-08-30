The Student News Site of Riverside City College

Tigers outlook: The quest to repeat

Aliah Tubbs, Sports EditorAugust 30, 2024

  Riverside City College football took the field in preparation for defending their state championship Aug. 25.

Riverside City College head coach Tom Craft talks to his team during an intermission on Aug. 25 at Wheelock Stadium. (Eric Pacheco)defending its state championship Aug. 25.

 

The Tigers began working out their kinks at Wheelock Stadium during a scrimmage against Mt. San Antonio College. “We’ve needed to find out about our kids as the season goes on,” head coach Tom Craft said. “We have two returning starters on offense, two on defense. we have a whole new team.” 

 

There isn’t a roster or starting lineups yet, so it is very hard to see where the team is at the moment, “Craft said. “I have no idea this is a scrimmage. We don’t know don’t even have starting lineups situated.”

 

With an entirely new team and a whole season ahead of them, there is hope for the Tigers to do well this upcoming season. 

 

 RCC special teams coach Shandon Silva did have a few things to say about this new team to give the people some more insight on how the season is going to look.

 

Silva expects Brady Jones, a sophomore out of Vista Murrieta High School to be the starting quarterback going into week one versus Long Beach City College.

 

“He’s projected to be our starting quarterback,” Silva said.  “He is a second-string returner from last year.”

 

Silva also praised Jones’ new competition and teammate coming in this season

 

“Devin Turner, he is coming in, we have high expectations for this individual.” Silva said, “But once again it’s so early that we will see who surfaces.”

Riverside City College Tigers football players run off the field during their scrimmage on Aug. 25 (Eric Pacheco)

 

Their season schedule is stacked facing off against teams such as Long Beach, Golden West, El Camino, Palomar, Mt. San Jacinto, Grossmont, Southwestern, Saddleback, San Diego Mesa, and Fullerton.

 

So, stay tuned in within the span of these 10 weeks to see the Tigers quest to repeat for the first time in school history. 

 

The Tigers have their first game of the season on Sept. 7 against Long Beach at Wheelock Stadium.

 

